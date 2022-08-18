Kentucky State Parks seeking submissions for 2022 photo contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Parks is looking for guests to send in their best photos of its parks as part of its 2022 photo contest.

From now through Oct. 31, guests can submit their photos taken within state parks that showcase camping, trails, scenic views and park activities.

Photos will be judged on originality, artistic composition, technical quality and showcasing Kentucky State Parks camping and outdoor activities.

The grand prize winner will earn a two-night cottage stay, a Canon EOS Rebel T7 with an 18-55mm lens and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Other prizes are available for first-place and second-place category winners.

