Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Parks seeking submissions for 2022 photo contest

Natural Bridge State Resort Park
Natural Bridge State Resort Park(Rachel S./Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Parks is looking for guests to send in their best photos of its parks as part of its 2022 photo contest.

From now through Oct. 31, guests can submit their photos taken within state parks that showcase camping, trails, scenic views and park activities.

Photos will be judged on originality, artistic composition, technical quality and showcasing Kentucky State Parks camping and outdoor activities.

The grand prize winner will earn a two-night cottage stay, a Canon EOS Rebel T7 with an 18-55mm lens and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Other prizes are available for first-place and second-place category winners.

For more information and to submit your photos, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Louisville religious leaders gathered at Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday to discuss...
Faith leaders discuss Louisville gun violence in prayer ceremony
Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for...
Meijer offering teacher discount throughout school year
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the...
Troubleshooters: Consumer Federation of America responds to auto insurance price disparities investigation