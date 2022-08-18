Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Supreme Court order will continue to block abortions

(WKYT)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Access to abortion remains banned in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order this morning which means abortion access in the state will remain blocked.

The court declined to reverse a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge who had allowed enforcement of two laws that ban nearly all abortion while a legal challenge is pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, which means that states can regulate abortion.

The state Supreme Court will have another hearing on the issues in November.

