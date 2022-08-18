Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wouldn’t it be great if the grocery store came to you? That’s exactly how the Kroger Mobile Market works!

The team makes three trips a day every weekday to areas that don’t have convenient access to fresh food.

The truck is stocked with all the basics and plenty of fun purchases with a focus on healthy food. You don’t need your Kroger card either. The items are automatically marked down. Customers also get a 10% discount because of a partnership with the Dare to Care Food Bank.

Many of the people they serve use wheelchairs or walkers and aren’t as mobile as they used to be. They can fill out forms on-site and have the team do the shopping for them.

Lisa Ellis has been managing the project for about a year. She says it makes for busy, but very rewarding days.

“I left a job of 20 years to come do this and I enjoy it. I enjoy it every day,” said Ellis.

Kroger is hosting some giveaways and raffles to celebrate the Mobile Market’s 3rd anniversary. Keep an eye out for truck in your community to participate!

Click here if you’d like to know more about the Zero Hunger Mobile Market, including their schedule and locations.

