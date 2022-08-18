LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene of a crash following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers spotted the individual in the 3700 block of Oboe Drive, near Cane Run Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Police were led on a pursuit with the individual driving a stolen vehicle. The subject later crashed the vehicle on Virginia Avenue near I-264 and fled the scene on foot.

Smiley said the individual has not been apprehended. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The person’s description is not being released as part of the ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

