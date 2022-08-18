Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far.

Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country.

During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal service keys.

“Yeah, they ran up like this, the guns in their hands,” Thomas Webb said as he described the security camera footage his neighbors captured of two robbers holding up a mail carrier on Aug. 12.

Webb has lived in the PRP neighborhood for only for a couple weeks. He never imagined robbers would target a mail carrier in broad daylight.

“He was crying, upset, 20 years old,” Webb said. “I’m sure if you’ve never experienced something like that, its enough to rock your world.”

Another carrier was robbed across the the street from Louisville Slugger Field July 29 as well.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said both robberies are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Our NBC sister station in Washington DC found more than 2,000 mail carriers have been assaulted or robbed across the country since 2020. Data they obtained showed three cases in Louisville, not including these two most recent robberies.

The robbers are after postal service keys to get large amounts of mail because they’re after checks.

A viewer sent in more security camera video from his Valley Station business park from 2 a.m. Thursday morning. He set up the camera after repeated mail thefts.

His video caught a car pulling up around half past 2 a.m. The driver repeatedly gets out, opens up the mailboxes, grabs the mail inside, and then hides in the SUV whenever a passing car drives by.

The viewer reported this to the Postal Inspection Service.

LMPD made one mail theft related arrest recently. Clarence Still was jailed Monday related to a stolen car investigation. Officers found mail and checks in his car as well that were not addressed to him.

The two men who were caught on video stealing mail from a Jeffersontown Post Office collection box have federal court hearings next month.

Angel Martin is being kept in jail.

Brandon King has been allowed to stay with his mom in Illinois.

