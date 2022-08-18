Contact Troubleshooters
Meijer offering teacher discount throughout school year

Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for...
Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. Additionally, the retailer is expanding the coupon’s savings for a limited time to include additional categories, like children’s apparel and shoes, through Sept. 5.(PRNewswire)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Meijer is offering a teacher 15 percent discount on school and home office equipment for teachers.

This deal will run through the end of the school year.

Teachers can get the discount in the form of a paper coupon by showing a current school ID at the Meijer Customer Service desk at the store.

Teachers will be able to get a coupon any time they shop at a Meijer. The coupon can only be used for purchases made-in store.

Meijer is expanding the coupon’s savings for a limited time to include additional categories, like children’s apparel and shoes, through Sept. 5.

For additional information on Meijer, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

