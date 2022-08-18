Nappy Roots artist recovering after armed robbery at Atlanta brewery he co-owns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunmen robbed, kidnapped, and shot an Atlanta business owner while he was closing up shop for the night in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Police say it all started on Northside Drive near Mercedes Benz Stadium. They say someone called 911 Wednesday night around 11 p.m. after they were robbed inside a parking deck near Northside Drive and Nelson Street.

“He’s in good spirits and ready to get back to work.”@NappyRoots rappers Scales and Skinny DeVille - as Scales continues to recover in hospital after he was rob, shot and kidnapped from his Atlanta business (@atlantucky) Wed night. The latest tonight at 4/5pm. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/thsz9Bd7v3 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) August 18, 2022

From there, police say at least two individuals armed with guns forced their way into Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive, which is owned and operated by the hip-hop rap group Nappy Roots, to carry out their next move. They say when the subjects entered the brewery, one of the owners, identified by Rhythm Communications as rapper Scales (real name Melvin Adams) was closing up for the night. Police say they grabbed Adams and held him at gunpoint. They then kidnapped him by forcing him into his own white Mercedes as they fled to Hapeville.

Police say at one point, Adams tried to make a run for it and the individuals shot him in the leg and then took off with his car.

Eventually, Adams was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

Nappy Roots members Scales (left) and Skinny (right). (Rhythm Communications)

Atlanta PD officials say Hapeville police later tracked down Adams’ Mercedes after it was abandoned in the Hapeville area.

Rhythm Communications says there was no damage to the brewery and no money was taken.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering - that is what is most important,” said Skinny, whose real name is William Hughes and is a business partner in Atlantucky and fellow Nappy Roots member.

Police are now searching for the gunmen. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

