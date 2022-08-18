Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Racing Louisville kicks off Women’s Cup with 2-0 win over AC Milan

Racing Louisville beats AC Milan 2-0 in Women's Cup
Racing Louisville beats AC Milan 2-0 in Women's Cup(Connor Cunningham)
By Jeff Greer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New signing Wang Shuang and star forward Nadia Nadim scored on Wednesday to help Racing Louisville FC beat Italian club AC Milan, 2-0, and advance to The Women’s Cup final for the second consecutive year.

Racing will host fellow NWSL club OL Reign at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium to decide which American side takes home The Women’s Cup trophy.

OL reign rallied to beat Mexico’s Club America, 2-1, in the other semifinal earlier Wednesday, while Tokyo Verdy Beleza edged London-based Tottenham Hotspur, 2-1, in the fifth-place match.

“Overall it was a good performance for us,” said Racing coach Kim Björkegren. “The first 30 minutes of the game was one of the better starts we’ve had this season. We controlled the game, and we created a lot of chances.”

For Racing, the first win in nearly three months came in large part because of a fast start. Nadim nodded in a header off midfielder Savannah DeMelo’s beautifully-placed free kick to open the scoring in the 13th minute, and Wang volleyed in a fantastic goal from 19 yards out to double Racing’s lead 11 minutes later.

From there, Racing had two other goals ruled out as it produced a number of chances and controlled most of the match.

Wang, who joined Racing last week, showed why she is a mainstay in the Chinese national team and considered a midfield maestro, consistently playing smart passes into dangerous channels and earning Player of the Match honors.

“She’s amazing,” Racing forward Kirsten Davis said of Wang. “She (hasn’t) been here too long, and everyone loves her so much. She’s already making such a big impact for us, and she’s so easy to play with. She’s smart and knows the game so well.”

Much of the action in the earlier semifinal came in the second half. Club America scored first through Kiana Palacios, who turned in a deflection off a corner in the 60th minute. But OL Reign equalized 18 minutes later with a rocket of a shot from Tziarra King, whose well-struck, curling effort found the far corner of the net from 18 yards out.

Olivia Van der Jagt was credited with the game-winner three minutes later after she nudged in the go-ahead goal amid a scrum in front of Club America’s frame.

The win sets up the third meeting this year between OL Reign and Racing, with the teams tying on both occasions – 2-2 in Seattle in May and 1-1 in Louisville just two weeks ago.

And for Racing, a chance to again claim The Women’s Cup trophy arises. Louisville bested German club Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout last year to claim the inaugural tournament here in Louisville.

“We know OL Reign and how good they are and how good they can be,” said Racing midfielder Freja Olofsson, who was part of last year’s TWC-winning squad. “It all comes down to what we need to do as a team – don’t focus too much on OL Reign. We can build off of this win, (with things) like being comfortable on the ball and scoring some goals. That’s what we have to do.”

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan

Date: August 17, 2022

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Weather: 80 degrees, breezy

Player of the Match: Wang Shuang, Racing Louisville

Scoring

Racing Louisville (2, 0, 2)

AC Milan (0, 0, 0)

Goals

Racing Louisville FC:

13′ Nadia Nadim (Savannah DeMelo)

24′ Wang Shuang

Stats: Racing Louisville FC / AC Milan

Shots: 9 / 5

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 1

Fouls: 11 / 13

Yellow Cards: 1 / 3

Red Cards: 0 / 0

Offside: 5 / 2

Game Summary: OL Reign vs. Club America

Date: August 17, 2022

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Weather: 80 degrees, sunny

Player of the Match: Tziarra King, OL Reign

Scoring

OL Reign (0, 2, 2)

Club América (0, 1, 1)

Goals

OL Reign:

78′ Tziarra King

81′ Olivia Van Der Jagt (Veronica Latsko)

Club América:

60′ Kiana Palacios

Stats: OL Reign / Club América

Shots: 4 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 10

Fouls: 5 / 6

Yellow Cards: 1 / 0

Red Cards: 0 / 0

Offside: 5 / 1

Game Summary: Tokyo Verdy Beleza vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Date: August 17, 2022

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Weather: 80 degrees

Player of the Match: Riko Ueki, Tokyo Verdy Beleza

Scoring

Tottenham Hotspur (0, 1, 1)

Tokyo Verdy (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Tottenham:

56′ Rosella Ayene (Jessica Naz)

Tokyo Verdy:

20′ Riko Ueki (Momoka Kinoshita)

82′ Azusa Iwashimizu

Stats: Tottenham Hotspur / Tokyo Verdy

Shots: 9 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 8

Fouls: 9 / 9

Yellow Cards: 0 / 1

Red Cards: 0 / 0

Offside: 1 / 0

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Soccer teams from around the world are in Louisville for the Women's Cup semifinals.
Women's Cup semifinals happening in Louisville
The University of Louisville women's volleyball team advanced to the school's first Final Four...
Cards, Cats and Toppers all are in volleyball preseason top 25
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Cats ranked #20 in preseason AP Top 25
A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by...
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers