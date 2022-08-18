Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home.

A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former trooper 30-year-old Derrek Lovett with willfully depriving an arrestee to be free from unreasonable force. Elliotte was also charged with willfully depriving three others of their right to be free from unreasonable searches. Another current trooper, 32-year-old Michael L. Howell, was also named in the indictment after previously being indicted on separate charges of conspiracy of obstruction.

This superseding indictment charges all three with conspiracy and obstruction.

The indictment alleges that Elliotte and Lovett assaulted a victim without a legitimate reason and the assault resulted in injury. The indictment also alleges that Howell conspired with the other two to conceal the true nature and circumstances of force. According to the indictment, the three came up with a cover story, hoping it had not been recorded. The indictment alleges that Elliotte also entered a home without a warrant.

A court date for the three has not yet been set. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison, Elliotte and Lovett face up to 10 years for violating the victim’s civil rights, and Elliotte one additional year for illegally entering a home.

