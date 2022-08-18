UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large.

From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health.

On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and filled up their residence hall.

Thompson’s mother works at UofL Health, which as of this year, means her kids can go to UofL tuition free.

”I kept saying, ‘Is this real?’ This is too good to be true,” Angelica Thompson, talking about when UofL made the announcement said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. The news was released about halfway through last year, his senior year, when the full funded tuition came through.”

UofL is dealing with their largest freshman class ever, and they say the dorms they’ve built have accommodated that.

“In the past year we have added 1,000 new beds,” UofL Dean of Students Michael Mardis said. “We’re opening two new residence halls this year, (and opened) Belknap residence hall last year, so it’s exciting to be able to have these new facilities in the heart of campus.”

The newest residence hall, Denny Crum Hall, will be dedicated in September.

