UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health.

The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center will be offering mammogram screenings for the 31st year. Screenings will be offered to women 40 years of age or older who do not have any current or active breast problems and have not had a mammogram within the last 12 months.

For more information and a full list of screenings offered at the UofL Health booth, click or tap here.

