WATCH: WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out Opening Day at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair opened to the public on Thursday morning, bringing fried food, fun games and hundreds of farm animals.

The fair was kicked off on Thursday morning with the annual commodity breakfast, celebrating the state’s agricultural industry.

State officials such as Gov. Andy Beshear, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron were in attendance.

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson and photojournalist Dale Mader are at the fair this afternoon to check out all the attractions and fun events scheduled at the Kentucky Expo Center.

(Videos will be updated.)

Meteorologist Jessica Dobson tries to learn how to juggle with Georgie.

For more information on attractions and events, or to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.