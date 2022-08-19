3 men federally indicted for separate Louisville carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year.

Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to an indictment, Buford carjacked a vehicle from Kearney Motorsports in Louisville on April 14 while brandishing a gun.

If he’s convicted of all charges, Buford could face life imprisonment.

In a separate indictment, Shon Antonio Blythe Stuckey, 41, and Miguel Battle, 40, were arrested and charged for a separate, unrelated carjacking that happened on Jan. 21.

The two were indicted on one count of carjacking, branding a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stuckey and Battle face a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

All three defendants are in custody on state charges and will be arraigned in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once they are taken into federal custody.

