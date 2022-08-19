Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 men federally indicted for separate Louisville carjackings

(Left) Corey Buford, 21 (Center) Shon Antonio Blythe Stuckey, 41 (Right) Miguel Battle, 40
(Left) Corey Buford, 21 (Center) Shon Antonio Blythe Stuckey, 41 (Right) Miguel Battle, 40(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year.

Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to an indictment, Buford carjacked a vehicle from Kearney Motorsports in Louisville on April 14 while brandishing a gun.

If he’s convicted of all charges, Buford could face life imprisonment.

In a separate indictment, Shon Antonio Blythe Stuckey, 41, and Miguel Battle, 40, were arrested and charged for a separate, unrelated carjacking that happened on Jan. 21.

The two were indicted on one count of carjacking, branding a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stuckey and Battle face a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

All three defendants are in custody on state charges and will be arraigned in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once they are taken into federal custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery,...
Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment
Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Louisville Metro police investigated the scene where a pre-teen girl who was struck by a...
Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
The National Weather Service defines a heat index as “a measure of how hot it really feels when...
Behind the Forecast: What is an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’