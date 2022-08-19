Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Behind the Forecast: What is an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New research shows an “extreme heat belt” is developing across regions of the United States. But what does that mean?

The First Street Foundation report found that an area from Texas to Louisiana, stretching north to the Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin), could see heat indices above 125° by 2053. These numbers are typically seen in Death Valley or the Middle East. More than 107 million people could be impacted over the next 30 years. Currently, only 8.1 million U.S. residents in 50 counties are under that risk.

The model used high-resolution land surface temperature measurements while incorporating the impacts of water proximity, tree cover, impervious surfaces (like concrete and asphalt), and other factors.

The model used in the report showed an increase in the number of days with a heat index over 100° across most of the country over the next three decades.

The National Weather Service defines a heat index as “a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.” Once the heat index exceeds 105° to 110°F for at least two consecutive days, the National Weather Service may issue heat alerts. The heat index measurement is only devised for shady conditions and light winds. Full sunshine can increase the heat index by up to 15°!

The WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover (solar radiation). The Wet Bulb Temperature is procured from the combination of three different thermometers. A black globe thermometer is used for the solar factor (sun angle and cloud cover). The wet bulb measures the humidity while the dry bulb is used for the ambient temperature.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s data shows that July was the United State’s third hottest since records began 130 years ago.

This heat trend has significant ramifications, especially in terms of agriculture, water supply, and health. Heat is still the leading weather-related killer in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: What is an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Warmer, sunny before weekend rain chances
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, August 19, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/18