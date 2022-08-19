Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water.

MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m.

Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue launched a boat to make the recovery.

No information about the victim has been released.

This story will be updated.

