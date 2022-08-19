Contact Troubleshooters
Child critical after being struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

Louisville Metro police investigated the scene where a pre-teen girl who was struck by a...
Louisville Metro police investigated the scene where a pre-teen girl who was struck by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane at Hikes Lane on the morning of August 19, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane were closed for several hours while Louisville Metro police investigated an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle.

According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the Hikes Lane intersection.

LMPD said the victim is a pre-teen girl believed to be in the sixth grade. In a late morning update, LMPD said the girl is in critical condition.

Officers blocked surface streets and cleared the route on interstates during the morning rush hour to get the girl to Norton Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and police say all parties involved have been accounted for. No other children were in the area at the time of the accident, according to LMPD.

Southbound Breckenridge Lane was reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m. after the LMPD Traffic Unit officers finished their investigation of the scene.

