Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle.

According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane.

The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is a sixth grader, was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and is currently in surgery.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and police say all parties involved have been accounted for. No other children were in teh area at the time of the accident, according to LMPD.

Southbound Breckenridge Lane will remain closed to traffic until LMPD finishes their investigation.

This story will be updated.

