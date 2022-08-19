Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Feeling more like summer

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated shower chance this afternoon (mainly in Kentucky)
  • WARMING TREND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday (perhaps 90 in the city)
  • WEEKEND: Storm chances increase in scattered fashion Saturday and even more Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling a bit more like summer again this afternoon with a (small increase) in humidity levels and warmth overall.

Isolated t-storms are possible, mainly to the south. An isolated downpour remains possible tonight, however, most look to stay dry.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as lows slide into the 60s. Saturday features partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The thunderstorm coverage looks scattered into the afternoon, but any storm that does pop can be briefly strong with lightning and heavy downpours.

Rain chances increase Saturday night as scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the region.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

