FORECAST: More storms Sunday

rain generic(WILX)
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet overnight for most
  • Off and on storms Sunday
  • A bit cooler start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the rain is gone for the night; however, storm activity will start to ramp back up in the morning. It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70.

Storms begin to ramp up Sunday morning with scattered to numerous storms off and on through the day. They begin to taper off in coverage as we approach sunset.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Sunday evening may feature a few t-storms early, but a drying trend is likely for the rest of the night. Lows cool to the 60s.

Cloudy skies Monday morning with a few areas of drizzle possible. Clouds break apart by the afternoon for some sunshine, but we can’t rule out a stray shower.

Highs in the low to mid 80s. The rest of the week looks mainly dry as temperatures warm back up to the 90s by late week.

