FORECAST: Storms return this weekend

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, August 19, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot start to the weekend
  • Storms most likely on Sunday
  • Warming up late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated downpour remains possible tonight, however, most look to stay dry.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as lows slide into the 60s. Saturday features partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The thunderstorm coverage looks scattered into the afternoon but any storm that does pop could be briefly strong with lightning and heavy downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms may redevelop Saturday night toward sunrise but coverage looks limited right now. It will be much more of a “muggier” feel to the air.

On Sunday storms are possible early with a brief break by late morning. After that point, the risk for a few strong t-storms is there along I-65. Those storms will quickly move east. One more round of weaker storms may move in from the west late.

A few additional scattered showers are possible on Monday behind the front, but the rest of next week looks drier.

Temperatures will surge late next week into next weekend as true summer air moves back in.

