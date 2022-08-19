FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures today, stormy Sunday likely

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid today with hit or miss showers and storms

Widespread rain and storms likely Sunday

Heating up through the second half of this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a hot and humid start to the weekend with afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms look to develop this afternoon as well, with heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible.

Showers and storms look to re-develop overnight and into early Sunday morning. We stay warm and muggy overnight.

On Sunday, storms are possible early, with a brief break by late morning. After that point, the risk for a few strong tstorms is there along I-65. Those storms will quickly move east.

One more round of weaker storms may move in from the west late. Sunday evening may feature a few t-storms early, but a drying trend is likely for the rest of the night.

A low stratus deck of clouds may roll in toward sunrise.

