Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmer, sunny before weekend rain chances

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated shower chance this afternoon (mainly in Kentucky)
  • WARMING TREND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday
  • WEEKEND: Rain chances increase; best potential on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. A few more clouds may be added to the mix this afternoon as we keep an eye on our isolated rain chance (this looks to be mainly a Kentucky issue). Highs climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

An isolated downpour remains possible tonight, however, most look to stay dry. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as lows slide into the 60s.

Saturday features partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Highs return to the 80s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night as scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the region.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, August 18, 2022

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, August 18, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/17
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update