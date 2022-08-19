FORECAST: Warmer, sunny before weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated shower chance this afternoon (mainly in Kentucky)

WARMING TREND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday

WEEKEND: Rain chances increase; best potential on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. A few more clouds may be added to the mix this afternoon as we keep an eye on our isolated rain chance (this looks to be mainly a Kentucky issue). Highs climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

An isolated downpour remains possible tonight, however, most look to stay dry. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as lows slide into the 60s.

Saturday features partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Highs return to the 80s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night as scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the region.

