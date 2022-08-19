FORECAST: Weekend thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms taper off late tonight

Off and on storms Sunday

A bit cooler start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening. Not everyone will get the rain, but those who do could experience heavy downpours, gusty winds and intense lightning.

Temperatures stay warm and muggy tonight. Storms begin to ramp up Sunday morning with scattered to numerous storms off and on through the day.

They begin to taper off in coverage as we approach sunset. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Sunday evening may feature a few t-storms early, but a drying trend is likely for the rest of the night. Lows cool to the 60s.

Cloudy skies Monday morning with a few areas of drizzle possible. Clouds break apart by the afternoon for some sunshine, but we can’t rule out a stray shower.

Highs in the low to mid 80s. The rest of the week looks mainly dry as temperatures warm back up to the 90s by late week.

