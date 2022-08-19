Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff Brent Hall entered a not guilty plea for rape charges stemming from an incident in 2020.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced earlier this month that Hall, from Mt. Washington, had been charged by the AG’s Special Prosecutions Unit. He was indicted by a grand jury for charges of rape and sodomy.

Investigation records revealed Hall had responded to a 911 call to a woman’s home on Dec. 26, 2020. According to documents, the woman was intoxicated and had been taken to the hospital.

Hall is accused of going back to the woman’s home 13 hours later and having sex with her. Documents stated Hall hid the incident from investigators for over two months.

On Friday, Hall entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment. The judge set an unsecured bond of $10,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Hall’s attorney, Thomas Clay, wouldn’t discuss any of the allegations or evidence but said Hall is innocent until proven guilty.

“There were statements that Mr. Hall made in the course of this investigation, which we think have legal issues, and we’re going to raise those issues in hopes that the judge will take appropriate action,” Clay said to reporters after the arraignment.

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar informed Hall he would be fired on June 8, 2021, stating he had lied to BCSO and Kentucky State Police investigators on what happened during that 911 call. He later resigned and was hired by the Pioneer Village Police Department.

Clay said he believes Hall is still employed by Pioneer Village PD.

The Commonwealth and the defense will be in court again on August 29.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.