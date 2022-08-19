Contact Troubleshooters
Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment

Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery,...
Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, after her body was flown to Dover AFB.(Source: Jason Minto)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a U.S. Army soldier from Hardin County is under investigation by military officials.

PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, died August 9 in a noncombat-related incident in Wiesbaden, Germany, according to a media release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, .

Montgomery was a member of the 139th Military Police stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, but was on temporary duty in Wiesbaden. She was scheduled to return home at the end of September.

Army officials said Montgomery was found unresponsive in her barracks room and was unable to be revived by emergency personnel. No cause of death has not been determined.

Montgomery’s remains were flown to the military mortuary to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in preparation for return to her family.

Montgomery received a posthumous promotion to specialist.

