JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom.

An audio enhancement device will hang around a teacher’s neck and amplify what the teacher is saying through the room’s PA system.

The system also comes with a microphone for students to pass around, so they can have their voice heard more clearly too.

”Once you’ve taught with audio enhancement technology, it’s hard to go back,” Norton Commons Elementary second grade teacher Sarah Dries said.

Dries has been using these devices for over a decade at different schools. She taught children with audio processing disorders.

Those children, as well as English as a second language learners, can really benefit by listening and speaking.

“Sometimes, as they’re trying to find the words in their head, they’re nervous to speak up,” Dries said, “so it allows them to speak up without having to project their voice and they enjoy [using the microphone].”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said it’s important that each student can benefit.

“This becomes an equity issue,” Pollio said. “We have to make sure every classroom has this.”

It will also feature a security function that can alert the office in case of emergency. JCPS expects to have them in every school by the end of the school year.

