Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom

JCPS is implementing audio enhancement devices in every JCPS classroom.
JCPS is implementing audio enhancement devices in every JCPS classroom.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom.

An audio enhancement device will hang around a teacher’s neck and amplify what the teacher is saying through the room’s PA system.

The system also comes with a microphone for students to pass around, so they can have their voice heard more clearly too.

”Once you’ve taught with audio enhancement technology, it’s hard to go back,” Norton Commons Elementary second grade teacher Sarah Dries said.

Dries has been using these devices for over a decade at different schools. She taught children with audio processing disorders.

Those children, as well as English as a second language learners, can really benefit by listening and speaking.

“Sometimes, as they’re trying to find the words in their head, they’re nervous to speak up,” Dries said, “so it allows them to speak up without having to project their voice and they enjoy [using the microphone].”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said it’s important that each student can benefit.

“This becomes an equity issue,” Pollio said. “We have to make sure every classroom has this.”

It will also feature a security function that can alert the office in case of emergency. JCPS expects to have them in every school by the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation

Latest News

StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/19
Goode Weather Blog 8/19
Goode Weather Blog 8/19
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges
Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery,...
Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment