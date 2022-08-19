KSP: 31-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person is killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. central time, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to assist Grayson County officials with an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Western Kentucky Parkway, according to a release.

Police said a Jeep had been going east on Western Kentucky Parkway, near the 103-mile marker, when the driver crossed the median lane into the westbound lanes.

The Jeep hit a Ford Fusion that was driven by 31-year-old Dakota Parks from Eastview. Officials said Parks was confirmed dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

