LMPD assist FBI in arresting wanted subject carrying small child following pursuit

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted the FBI in arresting a wanted subject on Thursday afternoon, who led police on a chase before running from officers carrying a small child.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the subject had driven away from officers and started a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. The location where the pursuit started was not released.

The subject had been boxed in by officer’s vehicles during the pursuit, where he then struck at least three police cruisers, several other vehicles and a safety arm on a JCPS bus near Hancock and Market Streets.

Police said soon after the crash, the man got out of the car and began running from officers on foot while carrying a little boy.

The man was taken into custody near the intersection of 2nd and Market Streets, according to Smiley. The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for observation.

Officials said there were no injuries to any of the other vehicles’ passengers, including the school bus.

WAVE News reached out to FBI Louisville for more information.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

