Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon.

LMPD officers and EMS were sent to reports of an injury collision on South Beckley Station Road around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. No block number was provided where the accident occurred.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading north on South Beckley Station Road while another vehicle was heading south on the roadway.

The motorcyclist drove into a right-hand curve and lost control of his bike. He then drove over the center line and into the path of the driver heading south.

While the driver heading south attempted to stop, the front of the vehicle still hit the motorcyclist, who was thrown off the bike and struck the hood of the vehicle, police said.

The motorcycle and the motorcycle rider went down the hillside of the road before stopping 40 feet down the slope.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. The man died an hour later, officials confirmed.

Smiley said there were no other injuries and no charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.