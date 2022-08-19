Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville

LMPD officers and EMS were sent to reports of an injury collision on South Beckley Station Road...
LMPD officers and EMS were sent to reports of an injury collision on South Beckley Station Road around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon.

LMPD officers and EMS were sent to reports of an injury collision on South Beckley Station Road around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. No block number was provided where the accident occurred.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading north on South Beckley Station Road while another vehicle was heading south on the roadway.

The motorcyclist drove into a right-hand curve and lost control of his bike. He then drove over the center line and into the path of the driver heading south.

While the driver heading south attempted to stop, the front of the vehicle still hit the motorcyclist, who was thrown off the bike and struck the hood of the vehicle, police said.

The motorcycle and the motorcycle rider went down the hillside of the road before stopping 40 feet down the slope.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. The man died an hour later, officials confirmed.

Smiley said there were no other injuries and no charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Officers with LMPD assisted the FBI in arresting a wanted subject on Thursday afternoon, who...
LMPD assist FBI in arresting wanted subject carrying small child following pursuit
Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages...
Buffalo Trace Distillery auction to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for...
Winning $225,000 Cash Ball ticket sold in Louisville
Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene...
LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood