Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning.

According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m.

Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading south on New Jackson Highway and attempted to turn left into a driveway. The SUV turned into the path of a motorcycle that was heading north on the highway.

The motorcycle hit the rear of the SUV, causing the motorcycle rider to be tossed from the motorcycle and into the path of another car heading south.

LaRue County Coroner’s Office confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist will not be released until next of kin is notified.

