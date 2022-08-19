‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after emergency crews were called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water.

MetroSafe said they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:30 a.m.

Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue launched a boat and recovered a woman’s body from the river.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.