‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River

Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August 19, 2022. Callers to 911 reported the body around 11:35 a.m. Louisville Metro police say the death is not a result of foul play.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after emergency crews were called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water.

MetroSafe said they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:30 a.m.

Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue launched a boat and recovered a woman’s body from the river.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This story may be updated.

