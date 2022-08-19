‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after emergency crews were called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water.
MetroSafe said they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:30 a.m.
Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue launched a boat and recovered a woman’s body from the river.
Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.