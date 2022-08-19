Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenage gun violence advocate killed in crash memorialized on 17th birthday

Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun...
Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday.

Ki’Anthony is being memorialized with a bench in his name, located at Waterfront Park near the Big Four Bridge.

In 2015, Ki’Anthony was shot while he was playing basketball near Ballard Park. Ki’Anthony, who was 9 at the time, survived the drive-by shooting and became an activist against gun violence.

Three years later, Ki’Anthony was a passenger in a stolen SUV on Dec. 22, 2018. His family claims he was just getting a ride to the store and did not know it was stolen.

The driver of the SUV, Reco Smith, was accused of speeding away from officers on I-65 who attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle.

Smith crashed the SUV on Fern Valley Road following the pursuit. Ki’Anthony was killed in the crash.

Ki’Anthony’s family said it’s been a blessing to continue his legacy and keep his memory alive.

“I’m just overwhelmed you know, and just happy and grateful that I’m still here to keep his name in the community and out in the world,” Tina Tyus, Ki’Anthony’s grandmother said.

Smith was charged with murder, and his case is still active in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Ki’Anthony’s family filed a lawsuit against LMPD and the officer who started the pursuit. The city settled the suit in 2021 for $600,000.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Hundreds of people packed in the pews at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for a meeting about a...
Lake Forest neighbors voice displeasure on concrete plant being built nearby
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out The Big Tent and some of the live music offerings.
WAVE 6 p.m. Jessica Dobson LIVE at Opening Day of the Kentucky State Fair
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson talks with young fairgoers attending county pageants.
WAVE 5 p.m. Jessica Dobson LIVE at Opening Day of the Kentucky State Fair
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out shuttle services and the Kentucky Proud Cook Out tent.
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Jessica Dobson LIVE at Opening Day of the Kentucky State Fair