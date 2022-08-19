Winning $225,000 Cash Ball ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball number, winning the game’s top prize.

The winning numbers are 4, 12, 18 and 26, with Cash Ball number 7.

The ticket was sold in south Louisville at the Kroger on 5533 New Cut Road. The location will earn $2,250 for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said in a release.

Lottery officials said the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. They will have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

