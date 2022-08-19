Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Winning $225,000 Cash Ball ticket sold in Louisville

Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for...
Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball number, winning the game’s top prize.

The winning numbers are 4, 12, 18 and 26, with Cash Ball number 7.

The ticket was sold in south Louisville at the Kroger on 5533 New Cut Road. The location will earn $2,250 for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said in a release.

Lottery officials said the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. They will have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages...
Buffalo Trace Distillery auction to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene...
LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood
Two mail carriers were robbed across Louisville in a two-week time frame.
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after 2 robbed within 2 weeks
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out The Big Tent and some of the live music offerings.
WAVE 6 p.m. Jessica Dobson LIVE at Opening Day of the Kentucky State Fair