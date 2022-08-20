Contact Troubleshooters
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day

550 students are being added to Bellarmine University.
550 students are being added to Bellarmine University.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University.

Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday.

Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday.

”The parents, the brothers, the students, everyone is just like yes move in Day finally,” Orientation Leader Maddie Johnson said. ”For me, it feels like we get to experience it for the first time like they are. So It is really exciting for us to experience it again,” Orientation Leader Noele Ciasto said.

Bellarmine University President Susan Marie Donovan said this year, masks are not required and they’re back to full capacity.

This is the university’s most diverse class with students coming from six countries and 28 states.

”We have a number of students from Florida and Ohio, and North Carolina, and all over the place,” President Susan Marie Donovan said.

Incoming freshman Tara Denner is from Fort Knox. She brought her mom and some friends to help her get settled on campus.

”We’ve made multiple trips up here so she knows more than one way to get home. Because I want to see her,” mother Ann Denner said. “I feel like she’s ready. Do I want to see her go? No, it’s hard. But she’s ready.”

Tara said she plans to major in nursing.

”I am just like ready to like jump in. I don’t know anyone here, so I come here alone. Nobody from my hometown really came here,” Tara Denner said. ”I am excited I am ready to start this new part of my life,” Tara Denner said.

