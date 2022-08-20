Jack Harlow to emcee 2022 MTV VMAs with LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow will be emceeing this year’s MTV Video Music Awards along with two other hip-hop superstars.

Harlow will join Video Vanguard recipients LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj in announcing the VMA line up of performers, presenters and more on Aug. 28, taking the place of a traditional host, according to a release.

Back in July, Harlow was announced as one of the top contenders for the VMAs, being tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for seven total nominations.

Harlow’s nominations include “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year.” He will also make his solo VMA performance debut at this year’s show.

Voting is open to the public at MTV’s website. The 2022 MTV VMAs can be seen live on MTV.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.