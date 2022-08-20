Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'

One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports.
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports.

The players, cheerleaders, and dancers can cross off getting a nose swab as part of preparations for the big games on Friday nights.

The test to play policy required JCPS student athletes to get a negative COVID test before they could take the field.

“Essentially we did a lot of testing last year, using federal grant money that was provided through the states specifically for testing,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “We don’t have that anymore, so there is not that significant ability for us to test like we did last year.”

For opening night, Western High School visited Butler High to take on the Bears, and people were excited to be there.

One JCPS parent’s daughter is a freshman and a dancer on the SugarBears dance team, who performed at halftime.

It was her daughter’s first performance at a game.

When asked how excited she was, she said, “On a scale of one to 10, I’m going to say about 1,000.”

She said she didn’t seem worried about COVID and the end of the test-to-play policy.

“It’s here, we’re not going to get rid of it no matter what we do,” the parent said. “We get vaccinated, not vaccinated, wear a mask, not wear a mask, you’re going to get sick.”

Chad Alvey graduated from Butler in 1994. He was happy to be back at his alma mater.

“It’s only the second or third time I’ve been back since then, and I love coming out and watching high school football,” Alvey said.

Alvey’s son is the quarterback of the freshman team. So even though he’s not playing on opening night, he’s still affected by the removal of the test to play policy.

It’s not something Alvey is worried about.

“Oh, I think it’s great,” Alvey said. “I’m glad the mask stuff is over with, I’m glad they’re letting us out of our houses, and letting us do our own thing again. It doesn’t scare me one bit.”

While “test to play” is gone, “test to stay” is still in place. JCPS students who are close contacts with someone who has COVID will need to provide a negative test to stay at school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant federally charged in Breonna Taylor case formally terminated
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19 scores
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom....
JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow will be emceeing this year’s MTV Video Music Awards along...
Jack Harlow to emcee 2022 MTV VMAs with LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj