JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports.

The players, cheerleaders, and dancers can cross off getting a nose swab as part of preparations for the big games on Friday nights.

The test to play policy required JCPS student athletes to get a negative COVID test before they could take the field.

“Essentially we did a lot of testing last year, using federal grant money that was provided through the states specifically for testing,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “We don’t have that anymore, so there is not that significant ability for us to test like we did last year.”

For opening night, Western High School visited Butler High to take on the Bears, and people were excited to be there.

One JCPS parent’s daughter is a freshman and a dancer on the SugarBears dance team, who performed at halftime.

It was her daughter’s first performance at a game.

When asked how excited she was, she said, “On a scale of one to 10, I’m going to say about 1,000.”

She said she didn’t seem worried about COVID and the end of the test-to-play policy.

“It’s here, we’re not going to get rid of it no matter what we do,” the parent said. “We get vaccinated, not vaccinated, wear a mask, not wear a mask, you’re going to get sick.”

Chad Alvey graduated from Butler in 1994. He was happy to be back at his alma mater.

“It’s only the second or third time I’ve been back since then, and I love coming out and watching high school football,” Alvey said.

Alvey’s son is the quarterback of the freshman team. So even though he’s not playing on opening night, he’s still affected by the removal of the test to play policy.

It’s not something Alvey is worried about.

“Oh, I think it’s great,” Alvey said. “I’m glad the mask stuff is over with, I’m glad they’re letting us out of our houses, and letting us do our own thing again. It doesn’t scare me one bit.”

While “test to play” is gone, “test to stay” is still in place. JCPS students who are close contacts with someone who has COVID will need to provide a negative test to stay at school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.