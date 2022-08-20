Contact Troubleshooters
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.(Linda Doane | Kentucky State Fair)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.

This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound of pumpkin fresh.

The Kentucky State Fair is open from August 18 to 28.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

