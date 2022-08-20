LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police found an adult man at the location on the sidewalk who had been shot multiple times. The man was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS, officials said.

There have been no arrests in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

