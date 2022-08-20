Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police found an adult man at the location on the sidewalk who had been shot multiple times. The man was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS, officials said.

There have been no arrests in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant federally charged in Breonna Taylor case formally terminated
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation

Latest News

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow will be emceeing this year’s MTV Video Music Awards along...
Jack Harlow to emcee 2022 MTV VMAs with LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj
Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day holiday period.
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day Holiday period.
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists