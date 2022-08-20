Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant federally charged in Breonna Taylor case formally terminated
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19 scores
Test to play is no longer in place
JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom....
JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood