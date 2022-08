Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 19, 2022:

Owensboro - 14, St. X - 28

Male - 42, Floyd Central - 7

Bethlehem - 36, Providence - 48

Kentucky Country Day - 46, Eastern - 18

Manual - 40, Central - 12

Christian Academy-Louisville - 38, South Oldham High School - 0

Carroll County - 21, North Oldham - 7

Trinity - 17, Carmel High School - 7

John Hardin High School - 48, Glasgow - 6

Ludlow - 48, Gallatin County - 20

Owen County - 7, Nicholas County - 29

Scott County - 20, Franklin County - 17

LaRue County - 8, Woodford County - 43

Jennings County - 0, South Dearborn - 28

Nelson County - 36, Washington County - 7

Western - 6, Butler - 14

Monroe - 0, Campbellsville - 41

Warren Central - 13, Bullitt Central - 0

Seymour High School - 7, Greenwood - 35

Valley High School - 0, Pleasure Ridge Park - 60

North Harrison - 40, Salem - 7

Bloomington South - 34, New Albany - 14

Waggener - 34, East Ridge - 40

Perry Central - 21, Whitley County - 8

Boonville - 36, Paoli - 8

Marion County - 26, Thomas Nelson - 16

Simon Kenton - 56, Oldham County - 16

Marion C. Moore - 0, Seneca - 46

Frankfort - 30, Paris - 56

Eminence - 0, Sayre - 38

Fern Creek - 56, Jeffersontown - 3

Anderson County - 7, Spencer County - 50

Eastern (Ind.) - 8, West Washington - 36

Elizabethtown - 44, North Bullitt - 0

Doss - 26, Southern - 47

Meade County - 14, Daviess County - 43

Danville - 26, Lincoln County - 14

Brownstown Central - 53, Corydon Central - 28

Whiteland - 28, Columbus East - 10

DeSales - 7, Central Hardin - 45

Silver Creek - 13, Charlestown - 44

Scottsburg - 14, Clarksville - 41

Collins - 42, Shelby County - 28

Hancock County - 56, Breckinridge County - 0

Hopkinsville - 0, Ballard - 22

Atherton - 13, Henry County - 27

