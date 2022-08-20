Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

Contact Troubleshooters
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had been stabbed. Police said the injury was severe as she was taken to University Hospital.

The woman was confirmed dead a short time later, according to officials.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

