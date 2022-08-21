2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting around 8:30p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of S 43rd Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male and female, believed to be in their late teens, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say that the teens were driving in a car that hit a pole after they were fired upon.

Both victims were taken to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal.

