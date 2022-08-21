Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

Around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found.

Officers located the remains in a wooded area.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the individual’s identity and how the remains got to the wooded area in Butchertown.

