Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found.

Officers located the remains in a wooded area.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the individual’s identity and how the remains got to the wooded area in Butchertown.

