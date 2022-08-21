Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Storms end Sunday evening

rain generic
rain generic(WILX)
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms fade after sunset
  • Dry most of the work week
  • 90s return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few storms possible in the evening, then storms fade out after sunset. Lows in the 60s.

Monday morning will begin with more clouds than sun, then clouds clear as we head into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mainly clear skies Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a pleasant day on tap as the humidity continues to go down. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry as temperatures warm back up to the 90s by late week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

