FORECAST: Storms end Sunday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms fade after sunset

Dry most of the work week

90s return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few storms possible in the evening, then storms fade out after sunset. Lows in the 60s.

Monday morning will begin with more clouds than sun, then clouds clear as we head into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mainly clear skies Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a pleasant day on tap as the humidity continues to go down. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry as temperatures warm back up to the 90s by late week.

