Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to what officials are, at this time, calling an incident.

Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement.

The fair released a statement shortly after 9:20 p.m. saying a situation in from the The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests.

A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several individuals were arrested.

The names and charges of the arrested individuals have not been released. Kentucky State Police said more information will be released at a later time.

As a precaution following the incident, The Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

