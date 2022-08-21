Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday.

The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, officials immediately responded to a “situation” that happened in front of the Midway.

Across social media, multiple guests who attended the fair believe they heard gunshots fired.

WAVE News reporters spoke to witnesses at the fair Saturday night. Witnesses said they saw multiple people, including children, running away and taking shelter.

Officials with Kentucky State Police have not confirmed shots were fired at this time and are currently referring to what happened as an “incident.”

KSP is the leading organization in this investigation. While the Kentucky State Fair cannot provide details on the police investigation, they confirmed that no injuries were reported, and several people have been arrested.

The names of those in custody have not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated.

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River

LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
FORECAST: Scattered storms for Sunday
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’