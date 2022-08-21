Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years.

Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.

In Aug. of 2019, a single shot was fired into the air, followed by a series of firecrackers being fired off throughout the fairgrounds by different groups of juveniles.

A few days later, KSP said they found the shell casing after the Saturday night incident.

Investigators said the evidence showed the threat went beyond a group of rowdy teens. They believed that the shot may have been fired to incite panic.

KSP detectives arrested a 15-year-old from Louisville who’s been identified as the teen who discharged the weapon. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.

Also arrested in connection with the shot fired was a 16-year-old male, also of Louisville. They’ve been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Jalen Hume of Louisville and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

The Kentucky State Fair updated its minor attendance policy after the 2019 incident. Fair goers under 18 years old entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate.

That policy is still in place today.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.