Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

Kentucky State Fair plans to lower prices to lure crowds
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years.

Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.

In Aug. of 2019, a single shot was fired into the air, followed by a series of firecrackers being fired off throughout the fairgrounds by different groups of juveniles.

A few days later, KSP said they found the shell casing after the Saturday night incident.

Investigators said the evidence showed the threat went beyond a group of rowdy teens. They believed that the shot may have been fired to incite panic.

KSP detectives arrested a 15-year-old from Louisville who’s been identified as the teen who discharged the weapon. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.

Also arrested in connection with the shot fired was a 16-year-old male, also of Louisville. They’ve been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Jalen Hume of Louisville and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

The Kentucky State Fair updated its minor attendance policy after the 2019 incident. Fair goers under 18 years old entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate.

That policy is still in place today.

