Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one.

In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.

All the people arrested are from the Jefferson County area. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.

Around 9:20 p.m., KSP received a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the fairgrounds. As a safety precaution, the fair made the decision to close early.

Several guests that attended the fair Saturday night believe they heard gunshots.

Early investigation revealed a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices,” the release said.

Those “devices” are what let fair goers believe shots were fired, KSP said.

At this time, KSP said they have not found evidence that a weapon was fired during the incident.

However, this is an ongoing investigation. KSP will update with the final details and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
When officers arrived on scene they located a male and female, believed to be in their late...
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River

Latest News

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
rain generic
FORECAST: Scattered storms for Sunday