LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died, Smiley said.

LMPD’s homicide Unit is taking over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.