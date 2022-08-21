Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital

(Canva)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died, Smiley said.

LMPD’s homicide Unit is taking over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
When officers arrived on scene they located a male and female, believed to be in their late...
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River

Latest News

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
rain generic
FORECAST: Scattered storms for Sunday
State fair closing early due to incident
State fair closing early due to incident
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’