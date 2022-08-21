Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State fair closing early due to incident

Kentucky State Fair WKYT
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is closing early Saturday due to an incident.

According to the Kentucky State Fair, officials were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway around 9:20p.m. and took immediate action to ensure safety for all guests.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation and securing the premises.

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
Louisville Fire Department crews recovered the body of a woman from the Ohio River on August...
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
Louisville Metro police investigated the scene where a pre-teen girl who was struck by a...
Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
Officials identify 17-year-old girl killed in Taylor Berry crash

Latest News

When officers arrived on scene they located a male and female, believed to be in their late...
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshmen class for move-in day
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshmen class for move-in day
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
550 students are being added to Bellarmine University.
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshmen class for move-in day